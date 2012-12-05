Jim Harbaugh glad to discuss 'Saved by the Bell' cameo

We're not exactly sure why Jim Harbaugh's appearance on "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" became an Internet sensation. We're just happy it happened. (And we don't break out "Internet sensation" often. Last time was for Sam Gordon.)
The San Francisco 49ers coach says a few players and his wife have even brought up the clip to him this week. And he happily entertained questions on the subject Wednesday, noting that working with Screech was a high point of his life.
"Everything has been downhill since then," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh did not write the speech in the show about heroes, although he notes it was "spot on." Harbaugh also revealed that he appeared on the underrated show, "The Adventures of Briscoe County Junior." (Bruce Campbell in a sitcom! Someone needs to find this clip.)
The best part of Harbaugh's session came when Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area noted that on the show, Harbaugh shook Screech's hand very hard and slapped him on the back.
"Did I really?" Harbaugh said, laughing, before coming up with the pitch perfect response. "Just shows you, that's how you do it. There's the evidence. It's just a normal handshake."