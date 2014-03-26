Jim Harbaugh: Frank Gore has 'three more good years'

Kendall Hunter, LaMichael James, Marcus Lattimore and whatever late-round rookie they add in the draft this year all stand in line behind the 30-year-old Gore.
However, coach Jim Harbaugh anticipates the nine-year veteran to have several more solid seasons toting the rock.
"I really think Frank has three more good years," Harbaugh said Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting, per CSN Bay Area. "I truly believe that. But we're in a game of taking it one year at a time."
Gore is set to earn $6.45 million on the final season of his four-year, $25.9 million contract he signed in 2011. The running back is coming off his third consecutive season without missing a game and logged his seventh 1,000-plus yard campaign in his nine years.
Gore brings 2,187 totes into his 10th NFL season. By comparison, Steven Jackson had 2,396 carries in his nine seasons prior to a disastrous 2013 with the Falcons.
The bulldozing back is still the best runner on the 49ers roster, but his average per carry did dip as last season progressed. If Harbaugh wants his three-year prediction for Gore to come true, he'd be wise to give the veteran a bit more rest in 2014.