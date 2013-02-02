Jim Harbaugh confident about Sunday at final practice

The San Francisco 49ers held their last team walkthrough in the Superdome on Saturday. Coach Jim Harbaughwanted to get a feel for the dome.
"We wanted to come over," Harbaugh told Matt Maiocco for the official pool report. "And the football part of it is getting used to the lights. They looked a little brighter than the last time we were down here."
Harbaugh had his team get in the locker room, dress in their cleats and try out the turf. Basically, he didn't want everything to be so new Sunday.
"Also, wanted to get a stretch, get the blood moving a little bit," Harbaugh said. "And get some new blood going. Then, afterward, enjoy it with your family. Get some pictures and make it possible for everybody to come down to the Super Bowl field."
"I feel good," Harbaugh said. "The preparation has been outstanding, very focused. The players care about winning. They care about this team, and that's complimentary to the players and the way their focus has been. And that's not something that's been just this week. That wasn't just created this week. That's been all season and the offseason. It speaks very highly of the players."
There's nothing left for either team to do now. There's no more time for it, at least.