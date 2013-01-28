Jim Harbaugh, Bruce Arians among Coach of the Year candidates

Arians took over the Indianapolis Colts after the season had already started, filling in while Chuck Pagano underwent treatment for leukemia. He proceeded to compile a 9-3 record as the interim head coach, leading the Colts to the playoffs without giving up his play-calling duties as the team's offensive coordinator. Arians also guided first-year quarterback Andrew Luck to a record-setting rookie season. And he did all of that with a high degree of humility, always acknowledging that Pagano was the team's head coach.