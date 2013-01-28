Instant Debate

Jim Harbaugh, Bruce Arians among Coach of the Year candidates

Published: Jan 28, 2013 at 01:43 PM
Jim-Harbaugh-bruce-arians-130128-IL.jpg

The night before Super Bowl XLVII, the NFL will salute its best players and plays from the 2012 season with "NFL Honors," a star-studded football and entertainment event at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre in New Orleans. Just like last year, Alec Baldwin will host the proceedings, which will be broadcast on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.

And while we're talking honors ... Plenty of coaches stepped up in a big way this season, lifting their teams with admirable leadership skills. Which one would you call the NFL Coach of the Year?

  • !
  • Adam Schein NFL.com

  • Leslie Frazier pulled off quite a trick

As I said Monday, I'm one of the 50 who vote for The Associated Press' NFL awards. In this category, I cast my ballot for the Minnesota Vikings' Leslie Frazier. I'm more surprised by the accomplishments of the Vikings -- whom I picked to win three games this season -- than those of the Indianapolis Colts.

Let's not discount what Frazier did to turn around the Vikings' defense, taking ownership by hiring Alan Williams to be his defensive coordinator. The Vikes vastly improved on defense as a play-making, opportunistic unit.

  • !
  • Brian Billick NFL.com

  • Jim Harbaugh's bold call paying dividends for 49ers

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll deserves a mention here, but what Jim Harbaugh has done in back-to-back seasons with quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick is extraordinary. The San Francisco 49ers' coach made the gutsy decision to stick with Kaepernick -- a second-year backup -- as his starter, even after Smith returned from a concussion.

That decision might lead not only to a Super Bowl championship, but to the formation of a dynasty.

  • !
  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • Bruce Arians stands far above other candidates

There were a number of worthy candidates for this award, including the Washington Redskins' Mike Shanahan, Minnesota Vikings' Leslie Frazier and Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll, all of whom led their teams to the playoffs after missing them last season. But Bruce Arians has to be my choice, for several reasons.

Arians took over the Indianapolis Colts after the season had already started, filling in while Chuck Pagano underwent treatment for leukemia. He proceeded to compile a 9-3 record as the interim head coach, leading the Colts to the playoffs without giving up his play-calling duties as the team's offensive coordinator. Arians also guided first-year quarterback Andrew Luck to a record-setting rookie season. And he did all of that with a high degree of humility, always acknowledging that Pagano was the team's head coach.

The Colts wound up with an 11-5 record, just one game behind the AFC South champion Houston Texans. This was an amazing accomplishment, considering the Texans were thought to be Super Bowl favorites, while many expected the Colts to contend for the top pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

  • !
  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • Colts' inspirational duo demands recognition

This is a tough call. I really felt Leslie Frazier did a great job keeping the Minnesota Vikings focused, but it's hard to get around what Bruce Arians and Chuck Pagano accomplished in Indianapolis. Especially Arians.

While Pagano's comeback from leukemia (just think about that for a second) was more than special, Arians deserves a truckload of credit for handling a sensitive situation so adeptly, expertly leading the Colts down the stretch. By the time Pagano rejoined the team, Arians had led Indianapolis to a 10-5 record and guaranteed a playoff spot (the Colts were 1-2 when he took over).

If the AP can accommodate a joint award, it's OK by me.

  • !
  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • Don't forget about Pete Carroll's gutsy gamble

Jim Harbaugh gets a lot of credit for sticking with Colin Kaepernick over Alex Smith, but people forget that Pete Carroll made a similar call for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks signed veteran quarterback Matt Flynn to a big-time free-agent contract, but Carroll still had the guts to go with third-round draft pick Russell Wilson as his starter. Even after Wilson threw three interceptions in a Week 4 loss to the St. Louis Rams, Carroll resisted the likely temptation to make a change. Carroll gets my nod for what he did during the regular season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More