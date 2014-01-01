Jim Harbaugh: Anquan Boldin 'is a football player'

"I always try to boil it down. Anquan Boldin is a football player. Let me say it again, Anquan Boldin is a football player," Harbaugh said during his scheduled press conference Wednesday. "And, that sums up everything. That's the highest compliment you could give somebody that plays the game of football. My brother John (Harbaugh) said, 'you will love Anquan Boldin. You will love the way he practices. He'll take every rep. You'll love the way he competes and plays in the game and the plays that he'll make and the plays that he'll make in the big games and you'll just love being around him.' And, check, check, check, check. So, there's a pretty long list."