Jim Harbaugh: 49ers' A.J. Jenkins could've been better

Thursday was a good night for many of the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers trying to earn playing time. It was not a good night for 2012 first-round draft pick A.J. Jenkins.
"Uh, could have been better," 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said of Jenkins' performance. "We got work to do in areas. When you turn the ball over four times, offensively, you have work to do."
Jenkins lost a fumble, and another pass intended for him was intercepted. (Although there wasn't much Jenkins could do about it.) Marlon Moore started the game over Jenkins, who played plenty with the first team. But Jenkins hasn't enjoyed a great training camp.
Colin Kaepernick talked to Jenkins on the field after the fumble. Following the game, Kaepernick was asked what he told Jenkins.
"That you have to come out and make plays," Kaepernick said, via Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "He is someone that we need to be able to rely on."
Austin Collie, who already seems likely to make the 49ers, caught two passes. Chad Hall and Kassim Osgood both had good games. Ricardo Lockette made a big play on special teams. Meanwhile, Jenkins was not pushing the panic button.
"It's the first preseason game. We have three more games left," Jenkins said. "It's a long year. No need to panic and get all discouraged. Just got to keep watching film."