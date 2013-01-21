Jim Caldwell to stay Ravens' OC; Juan Castillo hired

The Baltimore Ravens have seen more than enough from Jim Caldwell to know they want him to stick around.
Coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Caldwell will stay on next season as the Ravens' offensive coordinator after revitalizing an attack that struggled to reach its potential under the fired Cam Cameron.
Harbaugh also told reporters that Juan Castillo, the former offensive line coach and defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, is on board to serve as the Ravens' run-game coordinator.
Caldwell -- who entered the season as quarterbacks coach -- has been in the interim coordinator role since December, and the Ravens have been a more aggressive offense under his watch. The Ravens ran plenty of three-receiver sets in Sunday's AFC title-game win over the New England Patriots, something Cameron seemed allergic to during his run with the team. Joe Flacco has benefitted from the in-your-face approach.
Castillo is an intriguing pickup. The Baltimore Sun reported he has spent time with the Ravens in recent weeks and will travel with them to Super Bowl XLVII in his new role. Not a bad turn of events for the man who was scapegoated in Philly just months ago.