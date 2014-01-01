Jim Caldwell to interview with Detroit Lions, Redskins

Caldwell's Super Bowl pedigree extends beyond last season. In his last stint at the helm of an NFL team, he guided the Indianapolis Colts to the mountaintop in 2009, only to lose Super Bowl XLIV to the New Orleans Saints. Caldwell was fired by the organization after three seasons and a 26-22 regular-season record that ended poorly when his Peyton Manning-free Colts squad tumbled to 2-14.