Jim Brown unimpressed by 'ordinary' Trent Richardson

Plenty of teams are interested in Alabama star Trent Richardson's services, but the greatest rusher of them all doesn't understand the appeal.
During a guest spot on "The Scott Van Pelt Show" on ESPN Radio (via ProFootballTalk.com), Jim Brown downplayed Richardson's game and lamented the NFL's move toward a more pass-happy culture.
"I'm not overwhelmed with it," Brown said of the prospect that his former team, the Cleveland Browns, could select Richardson. "The problem is that he's ordinary. I think he's ordinary."
What's ordinary about Richardson? "The size, the speed, his moves," he said.
Brown suggested that if Richardson couldn't start ahead of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram at Alabama (another guy that bores him), there's no reason to believe he'll be a better player than Ingram in the pros.
Brown doesn't see many impact rushers at all in the modern NFL.
"When I watch football today, I see a game of quarterbacks," he said. "Protecting quarterbacks, throwing the ball, short passes, long passes, all kinds of passes."
Brown might come off as a crank, but hey, it's Jim Brown. The man can say what he wants.