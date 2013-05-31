Jim Brown: Peterson belongs on RB Mount Rushmore

When Jim Brown walks into the room, the temperature changes.
Cover sports long enough and the "Wow" factor of seeing a famous athlete in person dissipates. That's not true with Brown, who remains a larger than life presence at age 77. Around The League got a chance to sit down with the Cleveland Browns legend for the latest episode of the ATL Debate Club podcast.
We hit on several topics over the course of the conversation, including Browns' new (old) role with the Cleveland Browns, the Flying J scandal, his efforts to help retired players and why Hollywood can't figure out how to make the perfect football movie.
We also ask Brown what current player could join him on Running Back Mount Rushmore.
"That's a no brainer. My dear friend, Adrian (Peterson)," Brown said. "He had an unbelievable year last year. He came back from an injury that surpassed courage and talent. Somewhere up there that nobody's been in the history of running backs, to show that kind of dedication to rehabilitating yourself and have that kind of year is unprecedented.
"So I'm glad to be able to say that without hesitation because after him I would not have anyone that I would put in that class."
Later, I alert Brown that Debate Club co-host Marc Sessler is a long-suffering Browns fan. I ask him if he can promise that the Lombardi Trophy finally will find its way to Cleveland.
"Absolutely," he replied. "I'll tell you what. You'll see a slow change and at some point within in the next five or six years, you're going to see something that's gonna really make you feel good."
Brown exited. Sessler swooned. Hope was alive in Studio 66.