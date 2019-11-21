Jim Brown first player named to NFL All-Time Team

Once he got to the NFL, the combination of balance, power and speed that had been deployed in those other sports was concentrated on football, where Brown is still considered by many to be the greatest player ever. Fifty-four years after his last game, Brown is still the only running back in NFL history who averaged 100 yards per game for his career and he is still the only player to lead the league in rushing eight times. In his ninth game as a rookie, he set an NFL single-game rushing record of 237 yards that stood for 10 seasons, and he came away from that season with his first of three league Most Valuable Player awards. The next year, he shattered the single-season rushing record, gaining 1,527 yards in a 12-game season -- and rushed for 17 touchdowns in the process.