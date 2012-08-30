Jets' Woody Johnson can't get enough of Tim Tebow

For those (we're looking at you, Joe Namath) who have criticized the New York Jets for valuing headlines over football success -- especially when it comes to the team's offseason acquisition of Tim Tebow -- owner Woody Johnson might have provided some corroborating evidence on Wednesday.
"I think you can never have too much Tebow," Johnson told CNBC from the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla. via the New York Daily News, where he is a delegate for Mitt Romney.
To be fair, Johnson's answer came in the context of a question about whether Tebow is more a cause or a solution for Gang Green's well-documented offensive ineptitude (no touchdowns for three straight games) in the 2012 preseason.
But Jets fans familiar with Tebow's stat line after three games (13-of-36 passing, 2 INTs, 7 sacks, no TDs) might disagree with Johnson's assessment. Opposing defensive backs, however, are another story.
Johnson also was asked about the Jets' offensive struggles in an appearance on Fox Business Network on Wednesday. After lamenting that "We have been remarkably consistent on not scoring touchdowns," the owner flashed the kind of optimism that has become characteristic around Florham Park, N.J.
"I think we will do very well when we open," he said.
As for the preseason, the Jets will have one last chance to end the touchdown drought Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.