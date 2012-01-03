Jets veteran on WR Holmes: 'I don't see how he can come back'

Rex Ryan lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, but could he lose his entire team if wide receiver Santonio Holmes returns to the Jets next season?
Holmes has become the poster child for everything that went wrong for the 8-8 Jets this season, with his petulant behavior in Miami serving as the breaking point for many teammates.
"I don't see how he can come back," one respected Jets veteran said Monday, according to the New York Daily News.
The veteran said his feeling is echoed by the majority of the locker room -- not exactly what the Jets want to hear about a player they gave a $45 million contract before the season started.
Ryan steered clear of criticizing Holmes during Monday's somber joint news conference with general manager Mike Tannenbaum and said he expected the receiver to be back.
In an interview with ESPN Radio on Tuesday, Tannenbaum did what Ryan seems incapable of -- acknowledging that Holmes' behavior must improve.
"Some of the things that happened this year, they can't happen again," Tannenbaum said, via the Daily News.
Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez called Holmes a "heck of a player" in an interview with ESPN Radio on Tuesday, but he acknowledged "we've got to make things work."
As for Ryan, he took part in his regularly scheduled phone interview with ESPN Radio on Tuesday and made it clear that one disappointing season won't alter his style.
"I've been successful," the coach said. "I've gotten there because of the confidence that I have. That's never going to change."