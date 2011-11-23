Jets' Tomlinson, Kerley miss practice with lingering knee injuries

New York Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson and wide receiver Jeremy Kerley did not practice Wednesday, and their status for the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills is uncertain.
Coach Rex Ryan says Kerley, a rookie, told him that he "expects to be ready to roll" on Friday, "so we'll see." As for Tomlinson, Ryan says it could be a game-time decision. The two did some work on the practice field Monday, but had what Ryan called "a setback" as they both experienced soreness Tuesday.
Even if Tomlinson is able to play, Ryan said he still envisions second-year back Joe McKnight contributing on offense after taking over against Denver when Shonn Greene left with a rib injury.
"Yeah, I thought Joe played really well," Ryan said. "He ran with some power inside, and those are good things to see from Joe."
Rookie running back Bilal Powell, who made his NFL debut against the Broncos, also missed practice with an illness.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.