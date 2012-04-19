Jets' Tannenbaum tight-lipped on Darrelle Revis deal

The best subplot of the New York Jets' five-episode arc on HBO's "Hard Knocks" (or at least the best subplot that didn't involve Mark Sanchez and Mark Brunell's 19-year-old daughter) centered around the 35-day holdout of cornerback Darrelle Revis.
The show provided NFL fans a window into the tricky business of a team trying to maintain a working relationship with a star player at the apex of his powers. (Think Michael Jackson entering negotiations with Epic a year after the release of "Thriller.") The star has all the leverage, but it's the company's job to ensure a deal makes fiscal sense.
After some tense moments, and at least one trip to the Roscoe Diner, Revis and the Jets settled on a four-year, $45 million "Band-Aid" contract. The deal gave Revis the average salary he craved over the first two years of the deal, while the Jets got Revis back on the field immediately and another chance to work out a long-term deal down the line.
We are now down the line, and Revis and the Jets could soon reach another impasse if the contract isn't addressed. On Thursday, general manager Mike Tannenbaum didn't sound like a guy interested in ripping off the Band-Aid.
"Darrelle is under contract," Tannenbaum said, according to The Star-Ledger. "Darrelle is obviously a really important part of our team, and we look forward to the 2012 season and hopefully accomplishing a lot of great things together."
Pressed further on if he'd be open to a new deal, Tannenbaum shut down the conversation.
"I said all I'm going to say about his contract."
We don't know where Revis stands on the situation, but you can bet there will be serious headaches at Florham Park if his camp starts moaning. Then again, maybe the Jets are quietly gunning for the world record for distractions heading into a season. This would be weird ... but somehow noble.