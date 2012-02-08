Jets take out full-page ad to congratulate Giants

"We came to New York City to be the best team in the NFL, not just the best team in New York City," Ryan wrote in "Play Like You Mean It" (now available at multiple online outlets at a steep discount). "And I have news for you: We are the better team. We're the big brother. ... It seems clear that right now we are the better team and we are going to remain the better team for the next 10 years. Whether you like it or not, those are the facts and that's what is going to happen."