Around the League

Presented By

Jets take out full-page ad to congratulate Giants

Published: Feb 08, 2012 at 12:00 PM

Last April, Rex Ryan released a book bragging that the Jets had toppled the Giants to become the "big brother" in New York.

Please find the grisly evidence in the paragraph below (Jets fans, feel free to skip ahead to the fourth paragraph):

"We came to New York City to be the best team in the NFL, not just the best team in New York City," Ryan wrote in "Play Like You Mean It" (now available at multiple online outlets at a steep discount). "And I have news for you: We are the better team. We're the big brother. ... It seems clear that right now we are the better team and we are going to remain the better team for the next 10 years. Whether you like it or not, those are the facts and that's what is going to happen."

Ryan, as you likely know by now, was wrong. The Jets came close to taking the mantle of the city's most relevant team after back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game, but a crushing Christmas Eve loss to the Giants coupled with the result of Sunday's Super Bowl left no doubt of the pecking order in Gotham.

It's not a pleasant time for the Jets, but perhaps a silver lining is that all this humble pie could've done the franchise some good. Case in point: The team was the only one to issue a statement immediately following the Super Bowl, then took out a full-page ad in the New York Daily News on Tuesday congratulating the Giants on their victory over the Patriots.

The ad -- tweeted out by Darren Rovell -- reads as follows: "Congratulations to the Mara and Tisch families, Jerry Reese, Tom Coughlin and the entire organization on winning Super Bowl XLVI. You played with passion and toughness, capturing a hard-earned and well-deserved championship."

A good start to be sure, but all it takes is one exuberant Ryan press conference to undo all this image rehab.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE