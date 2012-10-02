Around the League

Presented By

Jets: Santonio Holmes possibly done for season

Published: Oct 02, 2012 at 06:50 AM

The way this season has gone for the New York Jets, how could they expect anything else but the worst-case scenario regarding wide receiver Santonio Holmes?

Holmes was carted off with a foot injury in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported "the feeling in (the) organization" is that Holmes will be lost for the season.

Are the New York Jets in free fall?

rex-ryan-121001-65x90.jpg

Rex Ryan and the Jets had high hopes for 2012. After a demoralizing loss to the 49ers on Sunday, is their season all but over?

**Kim Jones: Jets in complete disarray**
**Ryan: 'We got our ass kicked' by 49ers**
**Watch: Jets postgame presser**
**Report: Injured Holmes out this week**
**Ryan still supportive of Sanchez**
**Watch: Time to make a QB switch?**
**Rosenthal: Tebow not the answer**
**Check out NFL.com's Tebow Zone**

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Albert Breer later confirmed that the possibility exists that Holmes could be out for the season.  The team will know more later Tuesday night, according to a team source.

If the team's internal fears prove accurate, it represents fairly remarkable misfortune for the Jets. Entering the season, you could argue there were two players they absolutely could not afford to lose, given their skill-set and what they meant to the game plan.

Darrelle Revis and Santonio Holmes.

Now the Jets could be facing a scenario where they lose both players for the season before the leaves finish changing colors in New York. Wow.

Without Holmes, the Jets arguably have the worst wide receiver unit in football. Rookie Stephen Hill -- nursing a sore hamstring and held without a catch in his last two games -- ostensibly becomes the team's No. 1 receiver. Jeremy Kerley -- a fifth-round pick last season with 10 catches in four games -- would line up on the other side.

The Jets likely will look to add a receiver, but a replacement won't come close to filling the void on offense. For all his warts, Holmes was the only proven playmaker on the roster. Now he could join Revis in mothballs until 2013.

Somebody should probably check in on Mark Sanchez.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE