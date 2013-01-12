Jets reportedly to interview Stanford OC Pep Hamilton

The New York Jets have plans to interview Stanford offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for the same position, CBS Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday. Sources said the two parties will meet Monday or Tuesday. Feldman noted Hamilton is also in the running for two other jobs.
Hamilton spent the past two seasons at Stanford as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after coaching receivers in 2010.
He previously was an offensive assistant with the Jets, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers from 2003 to 2009 and interned with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins. Hamilton coached quarterbacks in New York from 2004 to 2005 and was offensive quality control in 2003, so there's a familiarity there