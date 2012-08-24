Jets reportedly seeking trade for a veteran tackle

This comes as no surprise. The Jets acquired Jeff Otah earlier in the summer from the Carolina Panthers, but the trade fell through because the he couldn't pass his physical. A Jets team source told NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer on Thursday that New York also worked out former San Diego Chargers tackle Marcus McNeill in July. His agent, Alvin Keels, told our very own Ian Rapoport there is "zero" chance he ends his retirement to play in 2012.