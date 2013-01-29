Jets reportedly hold talks regarding JaMarcus Russell

The headline looks spicy and somewhat humiliating to fans of the New York Jets: Jets interested in JaMarcus Russell?
The reality probably isn't so embarrassing.
Conor Orr of The Star-Ledger wrote a piece Monday night that explained the different ways the Jets could add competition for quarterback Mark Sanchez. One paragraph stuck out:
"More recently, after (former GM Mike) Tannenbaum was let go, members of the organization had some very exploratory, informal discussions regarding former Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell, the 2007 No. 1 overall pick who flamed out of the NFL after the 2009 season," Orr wrote. "Russell recently decided to mount a comeback in hopes of returning to the league next season."
The Jets are the butt of many a joke, but let's make the jokes when the team shows real interest. Orr goes out of his way here to emphasize the "exploratory, informal" nature of the discussions. That could be a routine conversation, one that takes place regarding many more prominent players. (Say, Matt Cassel, for instance.)
Whatever the nature of the talks, we'll take it seriously if and when the Jets or any other team actually show real interest in Russell. That remains a long shot.