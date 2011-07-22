Jets receiver Edwards pleads guilty to DWI, avoids jail time

Published: Jul 22, 2011 at 03:56 AM

NEW YORK -- Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards pleaded guilty Friday in his drunken-driving case, saying he wanted to resolve it as a possible end to the NFL lockout neared.

"I feel good. I feel like it came to a fair conclusion," Edwards said as a he left a Manhattan court after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.

Edwards' case will be closed without jail time or probation if he meets conditions that include paying a $500 fine and staying in an NFL substance-abuse counseling program he has been in since October.

"We're happy that it's past us, and now it's really time to focus on football again," Edwards said.

Edwards' drivers' license will be suspended for six months, and he'll have to install a device that prevents a car from starting until the driver blows into a breath alcohol detector. He's due to check in with the court in October.

The plea came as the prospect of free agency looms for the 28-year-old wide receiver, who reiterated Friday that he "most definitely" wants to stay with the Jets. NFL owners approved a proposal Thursday to end the labor impasse and four-month-long lockout, but players haven't yet voted.

It's unclear if Edwards will face a league suspension over his DWI plea, or how it might affect his probation in Cleveland, where he pleaded no contest in January 2010 to misdemeanor aggravated disorderly conduct. Edwards, who was with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Jets in October 2009, had been accused of punching a friend of NBA star LeBron James outside a nightclub.

Jets spokesman Bruce Speight said the team is aware of Edwards' plea and, due to the "current labor situation," would have no further comment.

A Cleveland Municipal Court spokesman didn't immediately respond to messages. Edwards' lawyer, Peter M. Frankel, said he hoped the league and Cleveland authorities would take into account the player's extensive charitable activities, including the $1 million in college scholarships he awarded Cleveland students this spring.

Edwards was pulled over in Manhattan around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21; police said his Land Rover's windows were too dark. His four passengers included Jets left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson and defensive end Vernon Gholston.

Edwards' blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, police said. He told an officer he'd had "a couple of drinks," the last about an hour before, prosecutors said at his arraignment last fall.

"We were coming from a party. How about if I just leave the car and take a cab and go home?" Edwards asked, according to prosecutors.

Edwards had challenged the basis for stopping him, the accuracy of the alcohol breath test and other aspects of the case.

Edwards had "a very legitimate chance" of prevailing at trial, but with free agency impending, "he wants to put any negativity behind him," Frankel said.

Edwards acknowledged the DWI might make some teams leery of him. But "you may have some teams -- hopefully, the one I'm standing in now -- that are still OK with it," said Edwards, who came to court in a natty gray-green suit, complete with a light green paisley pocket square.

Edwards said he has been meeting every other week with a counselor in the NFL's program, its goal "to make sure that this is a one-time occurrence."

Edwards had 53 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns this past season, and he made a key catch to set up the Jets' game-winning field goal over the Indianapolis Colts in the final minute of an AFC wild-card playoff game.

Edwards got into a minor car crash in Detroit last month. Police said no tickets were issued, alcohol didn't appear to be a factor, and neither Edwards nor his passenger was hurt.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW