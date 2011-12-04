Jets RB Tomlinson back in lineup after missing two weeks

LaDainian Tomlinson will play Sunday for the first time in three weeks when the New York Jetstake on the Washington Redskins.
The running back missed two games with a sprained knee that he sustained during the Jets' Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots, but he made considerable progress as the week went on and was listed as probable on the team's injury report Friday after fully participating in practice.
Jets kick returner Jeremy Kerley (knee) also will return to the lineup after a two-week absence. Like Tomlinson, Kerley previously was listed as probable.
As expected, the Jets will be without run-stuffer Mike DeVito, who injured his left knee in a Week 12 win over the Buffalo Bills. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by defensive lineman Kenrick Ellis.