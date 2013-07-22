Jets quarterbacks, Chip Kelly, Brian Banks head camp storylines

I'm most fascinated by the Philadelphia Eagles, primarily because of the questions and concerns surrounding new coach Chip Kelly. First, you have the fact that most college coaches without pro experience have not been successful as head coaches in the NFL. We even saw struggles from Nick Saban, who had that pro experience, because he could not get the quarterback position right. Next, how much of Kelly's fast-paced read-option offense will he use, and will it work? Finally, what happens at quarterback? Michael Vick, at one point, would have been a natural fit for Kelly's college offense, but how durable will he be at age 33?