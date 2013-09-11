Jets QB Mark Sanchez has torn labrum, wants to rehab

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported late Wednesday that Sanchez has a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder, according to a source informed of the diagnosis. Surgery is a possibility, but the quarterback still is exploring other options following his Wednesday visit with Dr. James Andrews.
A person with direct knowledge of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Sanchez's current plan is to rehab the shoulder, though there is a thought surgery will happen eventually -- either during the season or after.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen had the first report of a confirmed labrum tear, which Sanchez suffered when he took a hit to the shoulder during the fourth quarter of an Aug. 24 preseason game against the New York Giants.
"If I needed surgery right now, I never would have left Andrews' office," Sanchez wrote. "I would've stayed and got the surgery."
If Sanchez's 2013 season indeed is lost, it's a near certainty he has played his last snap with the Jets, a team he helped lead to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two NFL seasons.
With rookie Geno Smith coming off a Week 1 victory, it would be seen as a step backward to re-insert Sanchez into the starting lineup. Now it appears Sanchez's health could make that option a moot point.