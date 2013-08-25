Jets QB Mark Sanchez day to day, won't play vs. Eagles

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez managed to escape a season-ending injury after taking a vicious hit in Saturday night's 24-21 preseason victory over the New York Giants.
The Jets announced Sunday that Sanchez is day to day with a right shoulder injury. He has been ruled out for Thursday night's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported during Sunday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that Sanchez's MRI was inconclusive, and the Jets believe the injury is not a long-term issue.
Sanchez told one teammate "I'm fine," Rapoport said, but the Jets still are trying to figure out if the quarterback's injury is just a bruise -- it's at least that -- or if there is a separation.
Although there are no details on the severity of the injury to Sanchez's throwing arm, the early indications suggest Smith now is the heavy favorite to start in the Jets' season opener.
ESPNNewYork.com reported there is no guarantee Sanchez will be ready for Week 1. Despite the uncertainty of the current situation, however, Rapoport reported Sunday night that the Jets plan to ride things out and will not bring in other QBs for assessment.
Ryan is due to address the media at Monday's 2:15 p.m. ET news conference.