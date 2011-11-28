Jets' Pouha: Bills WR Johnson crossed line with celebration

New York Jets defensive tackle Sione Pouha believes Buffalo Bills wide receiver Steve Johnson's touchdown celebration was insensitive to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Pouha said Monday that Johnson putting his arms out and acting like a plane -- something New York wide receiver Santonio Holmes does after scoring -- but then crashing into the turf in the Jets' 28-24 win Sunday was in poor taste because of the attacks that occurred 10 years ago in Manhattan, a few miles from MetLife Stadium, which is in East Rutherford, N.J.
"Us being from New York, we like to hold ourselves to integrity, and that airplane thing, in my opinion, was kind of a dagger a little bit," Pouha said, according to The Star-Ledger. "Considering the circumstances that we just celebrated -- not celebrated, but in remembrance of what we just had on Sept 11. Unprofessional, but that's just my opinion.
"We all stand for pride around here. All of us are from this region, so we know that's a sacred moment for a lot of people, and it's a very sobering moment."
Johnson was penalized for excessive celebration for going to the ground during a touchdown dance that including mocking Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress shooting himself in the thigh.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.