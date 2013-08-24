Jets net field goal in overtime to beat Giants

Published: Aug 24, 2013 at 04:05 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Billy Cundiff kicked a 32-yard field goal with 8:04 left in overtime to give the New York Jets a 24-21 victory over the New York Giants in Saturday night's preseason matchup.

It's the only time the rivals will play this year unless they qualify for the cold-weather Super Bowl in February. The way the Jets (2-1) and Giants (1-2) played, it's highly unlikely.

The Jets quarterback picture got even murkier, too, despite winning the annual bragging rights game.

Rookie Geno Smith struggled. Mark Sanchez seemingly hurt his right shoulder, and his status is suddenly in question two weeks before the season opener. The only guy who looked good was third-string quarterback Matt Simms.

The Jets' quarterback situation has been the No. 1 question mark for Rex Ryan's team since training camp opened. The seriousness of Sanchez's injury was not immediately known, and Smith didn't look ready for prime time.

