Jets net field goal in overtime to beat Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Billy Cundiff kicked a 32-yard field goal with 8:04 left in overtime to give the New York Jets a 24-21 victory over the New York Giants in Saturday night's preseason matchup.
It's the only time the rivals will play this year unless they qualify for the cold-weather Super Bowl in February. The way the Jets (2-1) and Giants (1-2) played, it's highly unlikely.
The Jets quarterback picture got even murkier, too, despite winning the annual bragging rights game.
Rookie Geno Smith struggled. Mark Sanchez seemingly hurt his right shoulder, and his status is suddenly in question two weeks before the season opener. The only guy who looked good was third-string quarterback Matt Simms.
