Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson says he won't hold out

New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson wants a pay raise, but has no designs on holding out to obtain a contract extension.
"It will be taken care of, definitely. But all that holdout and all that other talk that people were saying and everything -- I never said anything like that. I'm not going to hold out," Wilkerson told Metro New York's Kristian Dyer on Saturday. "It's not something I want; it's not something I'm thinking about. I'm going to show up like everybody else and do what I'm told."
Wilkerson was responding to ponderings earlier in the week that he and the Jets could be headed toward a collision course, much like ex-Jet Darrelle Revis' highly publicized holdout.
The 24-year-old lineman is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract -- the first group on the rookie pay scale -- and is primed for a pay raise.
Wilkerson helped lead one of the stoutest fronts in the NFL, along with Defensive Rookie of the Year winner Sheldon Richardson and Damon "Snacks" Harrison.
No significant contract talks have taken place, sources told Dyer. For his part, Wilkerson isn't fretting about the future.
"Like I tell everybody, that's what I got an agent for. I feel I've got a damn good one. They're going to discuss with (general manager) John (Idzik) and them and I think they're going to work something out," Wilkerson said. "I have faith in them. At the end of the day, I want to be a Jet for life. I think I will be so I'm going to let everything take care of itself. Everything will fall into place; everything happens for a reason. I'm just sitting here waiting."
