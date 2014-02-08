Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson says he won't hold out

"Like I tell everybody, that's what I got an agent for. I feel I've got a damn good one. They're going to discuss with (general manager) John (Idzik) and them and I think they're going to work something out," Wilkerson said. "I have faith in them. At the end of the day, I want to be a Jet for life. I think I will be so I'm going to let everything take care of itself. Everything will fall into place; everything happens for a reason. I'm just sitting here waiting."