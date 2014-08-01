Jets' Michael Vick: 'I want to play until I'm 40'

Quarterbacks league-wide are telling Father Time to go pound salt.
With Tom Brady wanting to play beyond his 40th birthday and Drew Brees talking about starting until he's 45, veteran Michael Vick wants in on the action.
"I want to play until I'm 40," the Jets quarterback told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News on Thursday.
At 34, Vick -- with his 4.4 speed -- remains one of the game's more athletic signal-callers, which he proved by besting former teammate LeSean McCoy in a Philly footrace last summer.
"I'll be running a 4.4 when I'm 39," Vick said, drawing a laugh from Mehta, which prompted this: "When I'm 39, you come find me ... and bring some money."
Not amazing enough, though, to keep young Geno Smith from absorbing the majority of first-team reps during New York's training camp.
All signs point to Vick starting the season as a No. 2 passer, a role he's bound to occupy -- in Gotham or elsewhere -- if he plans to continue his career into a fifth decade of life.
