Jets meet with ex-Lion Berry, three other cornerbacks

On Sunday, the New York Jets had Darrelle Revis, the most dynamic cornerback on the planet. On Friday, they met with Aaron Berry, best known as the guy who allegedly pointed a gun at people in a parking lot before he was dumped by the Detroit Lions in late July.
On balance, it's been a rough week.
Berry was one of four cornerbacks the Jets looked at Friday, according to Rich Cimini of ESPNNewYork.com. Chris Carr, Dante Hughes and Darrin Walls also came in for tryouts. The team isn't expected to sign Carr, a seven-year veteran who's the most known commodity of the group. But the Jets signed Walls to the practice squad Friday, the team announced in a release.