Jets' Mark Sanchez separated shoulder in preseason

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the New York Jets quarterback suffered a separated right shoulder on the big hit he took against the New York Giants in the team's third preseason game. Team doctors popped it back into place, but it was a shoulder subluxation. Glazer mentions that Sanchez already had a "partially torn labrum," which only adds to Sanchez's difficult recovery.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Sanchez will "see Dr. (James) Andrews this week" to address the separated shoulder.
The Jets have publicly called Sanchez "day to day," but it's clear that's not the case. Rapoport reported last week that Sanchez would be out until at least Week 3, and it sounds like it could be longer than that.