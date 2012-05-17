Jets' Kenrick Ellis reportedly should avoid deportation

New York Jets second year defensive lineman Kenrick Ellis reached a plea agreement Thursday on a charge of assault and battery. Ellis was charged with malicious wounding, a felony. He plead guilty to a lesser charge, which will cost him 90 days in jail.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that Ellis will not be deported to his native Jamaica based on the news. Ellis' attorney told that to the Jets some time ago. The Jets drafted Ellis in the third round last year with assurances that his legal problems would be managed. It appears their gamble paid off.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that Ellis' plea was for misdemeanor assault and battery.
Ellis was arrested in 2010 by Hampton University police. The criminal charge will make him subject to NFL discipline. Ellis played in five games as a rookie, starting two. He totaled seven tackles.
S. Howard Woodson, the attorney for Dennis Eley, the victim in the case, told the AP that he would likely file suit against Ellis in civil court.