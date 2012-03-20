Around the League

Presented By

Jets interested in Tebow, but Cromartie disagrees

Published: Mar 20, 2012 at 02:24 PM

Antonio Cromartie doesn't get paid to make roster decisions for the Jets, but that didn't stop him from sharing his opinion on one very famous piece of trade bait.

"We don't need (Tim) Tebow," Cromartie wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "We sell out every home game let him go to Jacksonville Tampa or Miami. Our wildcat offense can b ran by J. Kerley or Joe McKnight we straight."

The Jets are believed to be one of the teams interested in a trade with the Broncos that would land Tebow, who was pushed out of a job by Peyton Manning in Denver. On Tuesday, a team source told the New York Daily News, "We are players in the Tebow race." The source added, "He would be an answer to (our) locker room problems," which might just be the most baffling statement we've heard in some time.

The Jets still have a need at backup quarterback, and team owner Woody Johnson and general manager Mike Tannenbaum have proven in the past (Brett Favre, Plaxico Burress) they're unafraid to make a move that will guarantee back-page love in the tabloids (if not on-field success).

But would Tebow actually be a good fit in New York? It depends what you're looking for. He's certainly equipped to run the Wildcat offense, and offensive coordinator Tony Sparano is absolutely the man to teach it. But the Wildcat is the NFL equivalent of Crocs -- everywhere then nowhere in the blink of an eye.

And what about the Mark Sanchez factor? The QB -- who recently received a meaty extension with the team -- is coming off a disappointing season and hasn't always exhibited the thickest of skin. If Sanchez struggles in a Week 3 loss at the Meadowlands that drops the Jets to 1-2, how well will he handle 75,000 angry tri-staters chanting "TE-BOW, TE-BOW, TE-BOW"?

We're guessing not well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW