Jets happy with Sam Darnold, don't regret losing on Kirk Cousins

The Jets missed on their first target in free agency this past offseason, a big swing at the top quarterback available. And they couldn't be happier.
From all sides in the organization, it's unanimous that the Jets are pleased that it worked out as it did. As the Vikings come into town to take on Gang Green today, it's Kirk Cousins vs. the man who ended up in his place -- No. 3 pick Sam Darnold. And while the Jets clearly wanted Cousins first, their Plan B seems to be working out just fine.
There were some rumblings this week about how the Jets felt slighted by or used by Cousins. Yet it doesn't seem to be the case.
Before free agency, they had two plans.
Once Cousins didn't visit, they pivoted and followed the plan made famous by Eagles executive VP of Football Operation Howie Roseman by trading up as high in the draft in order to find a QB they were comfortable selecting.
They had three they liked, so they traded to No. 3, sending a package of picks to the Colts -- just a few weeks after Cousins signed in Minnesota. They largely assumed they would end up with Baker Mayfield, who has impressed with the Browns. Only early in draft week did they realize they could nab Darnold.
Cousins might have hit the ground running with the Jets -- at home with offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates -- while Darnold will take time. With Cousins, they also would've had their second-round draft picks instead of trading them. But with Darnold, they have more money to spend (on free agents like Trumaine Johnson) in 2019 and beyond. And they have the potential of Darnold, who they believe will be great. Either way, the Jets will take it.