Jets go into spin mode following trade of Mason to Texans

Drama has come to define the New York Jets, who were in full spin mode on Wednesday after trading mouthy veteran Derrick Mason to the Houston Texans for an undisclosed draft pick.
Both coach Rex Ryan and general manager Mike Tannenbaum insist dealing Mason and promoting rookie wideout Jeremy Kerley was strictly a football decision. If you believe the company line, Mason's recent critical comments had no bearing on the team's decision-making process.
"Things didn't work out on the field with Derrick," said Tannenbaum, who contended it was the Texans who initially approached him about a trade. "With that said, we were committed to trying to make it work and get him to play better on the field at a level that he was accustomed to and what we were expecting."
We're sure Mason disagrees his play warranted a move, and the argument can certainly be made that the wideout was made the scapegoat for the three-game losing streak that has put the Jets' season in peril.
"When we looked at all the factors, as far as what was best for us," Tannenbaum said, "that's the decision we arrived at."
Plaxico Burress -- who, along with Mason and Santonio Holmes, reportedly approached Ryan about the offensive gameplan run by Brian Schottenheimer -- donned his finest politician's cap when asked if he was surprised to learn of the Mason deal.
"I wouldn't say surprised. He's going to a beautiful situation," Burress said. "The situation he's going into he can't really be too upset going there. He's going to a place where they're going to feature him. He's going to get the ball and he's going to do very well."
Not all players were as effusive in their praise of Mason, who was signed to replace Jerricho Cotchery, a respected team leader.
Mason spoke with Houston-area reporters on Wednesday, saying it was "a breath of fresh air" to "come to a situation where they want you and they believe in what you can do," according to the team's official site. Mason said he will play on Sunday against the Ravens.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.