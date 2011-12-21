Jets, Giants kick verbal sparring into another gear

» "Well yeah, that's the old saying, 'Talk is cheap, money buys whiskey.' I understand that. And that's the truth, but I don't care about Tom Coughlin or anybody else. I know what I believe, and I don't care if it's acceptable and everybody -- I really don't care. I'm worried about my opinion, this is how I feel, and quite honestly, I could care less what anybody thinks." -- Ryan, in response to Coughlin's comments, *via The Star-Ledger*