Jets, Giants kick verbal sparring into another gear

The trash talk was flying during the teams' media sessions. We've rounded up a collection of the best verbal jabs. This list undoubtedly will grow in the coming days.
» "Well yeah, that's the old saying, 'Talk is cheap, money buys whiskey.' I understand that. And that's the truth, but I don't care about Tom Coughlin or anybody else. I know what I believe, and I don't care if it's acceptable and everybody -- I really don't care. I'm worried about my opinion, this is how I feel, and quite honestly, I could care less what anybody thinks." -- Ryan, in response to Coughlin's comments, *via The Star-Ledger*
» "They're going to need a hell of a lot more than this game to make that happen." -- Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, on who owns New York, *via the New York Daily News*
» "I definitely want to get in the end zone. Once, maybe twice, maybe three or four ... . I'm going to try to play lights-out football. My goal is to go out and play the best game that I've played to this date for the season." -- Jets WR Plaxico Burress, a former Giant, *via the New York Daily News*
» "I think they're trying to put something in people that may not be there. Sometimes I say things like, 'Man, maybe this won't happen, but I'm going to make myself believe it.' (Ryan's) trying to put something in people's minds that might not really be there." -- Jacobs
» "Somebody's going to wake up with a bittersweet Christmas. And it's not going to be me." -- Burress
» "They've given up big plays. They are poor tackling guys. We know plays can be made over their head, we've just got to be willing to take advantage of them and make them count." -- Jets WR Santonio Holmes, *via The Star Ledger*
» "Our game is played on the field. It's not played in the locker room during media time." --* Giants DT Chris Canty*
» "Teams aren't really scared (of Revis) anymore. He's got to earn his money this year. Teams aren't really backing down. I feel like we're going to do the same thing. We're going to go out. Until he physically stops us, we're going to throw the ball on him." -- Giants WR Victor Cruz
» "I pretty much don't like anybody." -- Jets special teams coach Mike Westoff, *via the New York Daily News*