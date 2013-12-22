Jets' Geno Smith plays clean game, passes and runs his way through Browns

NOTES: Umpire Butch Hannah left and didn't return after suffering an injury to his face late in the first half. He appeared to make contact with Jets CB Antonio Cromartie's right shoulder pad as he was spotting the ball, and then stumbled into Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson before going down to the turf. ... Browns NT Phil Taylor has a concussion and DE John Hughes sprained a knee. ... Browns DBs coach Louie Cioffi injured a knee injury when he was rolled into on the sideline in the first quarter during a play.