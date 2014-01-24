Jets' Geno Smith gets apology from Virgin America airline

Smith was on a flight scheduled to take off from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when an attendant asked Smith to remove his headphones and an argument ensued, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official report was filed to or by the airport. Smith, who recently completed his rookie season with the Jets, got up and asked to speak to a supervisor before leaving the plane on his own and talking with police at the gate before leaving.