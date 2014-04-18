Jets' Eric Decker: Excited for 'hungry' Chris Johnson

Eric Deckerbecame the first piece of the New York Jets' revamped offense earlier this offseason. The wide receiver is glad he wasn't the lone addition.
Gang Green's new pass catcher told NFL Network on Friday that the recent signing of running back Chris Johnson will bring another dimension to the Jets' offense.
"I'm excited," Decker said of teaming with Johnson. "Everyone knows he's very explosive. He's had 1,000-yard seasons over the last I think six years, or however long it has been. Just reading his comments in the press -- he's hungry. He's got a chip on his shoulder. I think he adds a dynamic piece to our offense."
Decker believes the lightning-and-thunder combo in the Jets' backfield will be a boon to a molasses offense.
"Chris Ivory is kind of the tough guy that gets in there and gets the yard," he said on "NFL AM." "Chris Johnson is the guy that can break a 6-yard run into a 60-yard touchdown. It's big for us to get some speed on the offense to complement the defense."
Consider Decker all-in on the Chris Johnson signing. Someone should make sure he knows the Jets are not getting the 2009 CJ2K. Still, Decker is correct, Gang Green is better today than it was 48 hours ago.
