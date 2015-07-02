Jets DT Sheldon Richardson suspended four games

"I apologize for letting down my family, teammates, this organization and the fans," Richardson said in a statement released by the team. "However, words aren't enough. This is something that can only be addressed by how I handle myself from this point on. I don't want this to take away from what the team is trying to accomplish. While I won't be there at the start of the regular season, I will do whatever I can to support my teammates until I'm able to return to the field."