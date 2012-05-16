Jets' DeGuglielmo: Hunter starts 'until they shoot me'

• On the future of embattled right tackle Wayne Hunter: "One of the things that excited me most about this job was Wayne Hunter," DeGuglielmo told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "The last thing that I would ever want to see happen is not have Wayne Hunter as the right tackle. He's big. He's athletic. He's aggressive. He's a smart guy. ... I'll be honest with you: This guy is the starting right tackle. Until they tell me otherwise, until they ship him out of this building or until they shoot me dead in my office, that son of a gun is going to be the starting right tackle and he's going to play well."