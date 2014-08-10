Jets' Dee Milliner, Dexter McDougle injured on Sunday

The New York Jets' cornerback concerns have resurfaced after a pair of injuries sustained in Sunday's practice.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets believe Milliner suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out a few weeks, per source informed of the player's situation.
After the third-round rookie was forced from practice with "sharp pain" in his knee, the team confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL.
Veteran Dimitri Patterson missed practice with calf and ankle issues, which means three of the team's top four cornerbacks are injured.
Milliner was having an excellent camp, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. Teammates have been predicting a breakout season for the 2013 first-round draft pick.
Ryan has to be hoping that Milliner's injury isn't serious, as the Jets defense relies on strong press-man corners to operate on all cylinders.
Update: The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported Sunday that the Jets reached out to veteran free agent Asante Samuel but are more likely to sign a younger corner.
