Jets CB Revis doesn't buy into Marshall's 'Jordan Rule' claim

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 08:55 AM

Another week, another player downplaying the reputation of Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Giants wide receivers did it last week, and Revis responded on Christmas Eve by being possibly the only Jet who showed up in a damaging loss.

Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall took the baton from Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz on Wednesday, saying the "Jordan Rule" applies to Revis. Marshall believes game officials don't call pass-interference or holding penalties on Revis because of who he is.

As you might imagine, Revis had a response to Marshall's claim.

"Just to speak on the 'Jordan Rule,' or whatever it's called, the Kobe Bryant rule, you know, both sides do things all the time," Revis said Thursday, according to The Star-Ledger. "One thing that Brandon Marshall does on routes is pushes off, but I'm not going to use that as a throwback. It's just something I know in his game that he does."

Revis believes Marshall, who has 76 catches for 1,164 yards and six touchdowns this season, should be the last player talking about extra contact.

"Yes, I think Brandon is, by far, the most physical receiver in the league," said Revis, who stepped in front of a pass intended for Marshall and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown in Week 6. "Like I said, we always have these matches and it's great. Even when I played him a couple of years ago when he was in Denver, (he was) a complete receiver. He can catch all the balls and run all the routes. He's just physical all the time."

Jets coach Rex Ryan sees some gamesmanship in Marshall's comments.

"I think he's trying to put it in the officials' minds and all that," Ryan said. "Come on, Brandon's a good guy, a great receiver. And if anything, let's just say it's pretty physical. If Revis is doing the pushing off, I'm not sure."

Marshall later appeared on NFL Network and called Revis "a great guy" who works hard. But Marshall stood by his assertion that referees give Revis the benefit of the doubt on calls.

"I put it out there before the game, so now all eyes are on the refs and that island that we'll be on this weekend," Marshall said. "... Hats off to Darrelle, though. He earned it."

