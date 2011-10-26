Around the League

Presented By

Jets CB Cromartie talks about Bolts, Rivers, Stallone and more

Published: Oct 26, 2011 at 01:15 PM

Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie is using the bye week to catch up on some family time with the wife and kids, but Wednesday, he chatted with "Around The League" about his sniping of the Chargers, Darrelle Revis hanging up on Mike Francesa and Philip Rivers' struggles. And, oh yeah, "Rocky V."

You went after the Chargers pretty good on Monday, basically giving the old Dennis Green "They are who we thought they were!" routine to your former team. When you make the type of comments you did, do you immediately think to yourself, "Uh oh, this is going to blow up?"

I don't have any regrets about what I said. And I never will have any regrets. Once you've said it, it's already out, so there's no point in you trying to apologize. That's just how I felt at that point in time, and that's how I still feel about the Chargers.

Speaking of the Chargers, Philip Rivers has taken a step back this season. You've been on his side when he's put up MVP-type production -- did you notice anything different about him on Sunday?

I think the running game is something that he wants to try to get going because it opens up everything else. And when you don't have (TE Antonio) Gates, that takes away lot of stuff you want to do because a lot goes through Gates. Guys try to double-team him, it opens things up, so you get the ball down the field."

Just on the basis of Darrelle Revis' skill and reputation, teams that game plan against the Jets inevitably will try to figure out how to attack Cromartie. Is that a motivating factor for you?

When you play opposite of who I believe is the best corner in the NFL, it changes things for you. You go, "I know I'm going to get at least 10-12 tries in this game," so I need to make sure to get ready to make a play when it's time to make a play. I mean, it all goes hand and hand, and once you do that and teams can't throw outside, now they try to find another way to throw the ball, at a guy like (Jets safety) Kyle Wilson, who's been playing great.

Is there a jealousy-based "Rocky V"-type parallel between you and Darrelle that will perhaps manifest itself in a East Rutherford street fight at some point?

No, not at all. (laughs) We're good. No fighting for me. I know what my role is, to go out there to play at a high level. For us, we want to be the best to ever play in this game, and that's something we work hard for.

Sorry, that was a Tommy "The Machine" Gunn reference.

Ah yeah, I know. (laughs)

I'll begin this line of questioning by asking if there's a Jets PR flak on the other line.

No, there is not. I'm not hanging up. (laughs)

Excellent. What thoughts, if any, did you have the mini-controversy that erupted when Revis hung up on WFAN radio personality Mike Francesa last week?

I didn't follow too closely, but our PR people did a great job calling back and apologizing and doing what they needed to do to straighten everything out.

Revis hung up when the PR guy told him to. Would you have stayed on and continued to go back at Francesa?

Oh yeah, you know I would have. (laughs)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW