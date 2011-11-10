Jets believe the key to beating the Pats is beating up Brady

Like clockwork, the New York Jets have waited until the end of the week to start throwing jabs at their opponent.
The New England Patriots are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2002 when they meet the Jetson Sunday night at Met Life Stadium. The Pats have looked vulnerable in back-to-back losses to the Steelers and Giants, and Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie says people are taking notes on how to neutralize quarterback Tom Brady.
"Every team is starting to notice that if you bang him around, their timing is knocked off," Cromartie said, according to ESPN.com.
Brady was never a mobile quarterback, and he might have lost whatever escape ability he had when he blew out his knee in the 2008 season opener. Since the Giants shocked the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, the book on beating the Pats has gone back to pressure on Brady. The Jets pulled that off in their upset win over the Pats in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in January.
Brady has already thrown 10 interceptions this season, a year after throwing just four picks in total during his 2010 MVP campaign.
"It seems to me he gets a little more anxious at times," said Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, according to the New York Daily News.
If you're expecting Rex Ryan to chime in here, don't count on it. The Jets coach has been on his best behavior this week, going as far as to call Brady the best QB in the game with Peyton Manning sidelined.
There's always Friday, though.