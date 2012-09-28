Jets' Antonio Cromartie: I'm NFL's best cornerback

By all sane accounts, New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is done for the season, and everyone is acting a little funny in New York. Joe McKnight is playing cornerback and isn't particularly happy about it. New starter Kyle Wilson didn't want to talk to the media.
Cromartie told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he's now the best cornerback in the NFL. Cromartie says he's better than Nnamdi Asomugha, just like he was better than Asomugha two years ago.
"I have said that I'm the second-best corner in the NFL," Cromartie said. "I'm not backing off what I said. I don't care what anyone else believes. ... It's my confidence in myself. I know what I'm capable of when I'm at the top of my game.
"This is Revis' team. He's been a consistent corner every single year. I haven't been.
Some self-awareness showed up there, just at the end. Cromartie isn't always a willing tackler, and his play has been uneven in New York. With that said, he's mostly been a quality starter while opposite Revis. The Jets gambled on Cromartie, and it paid off.
He's not the No. 2 cornerback in the league, but you could argue he's in the top 10.