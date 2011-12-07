Jets add another cook to kitchen by amplifying Moore's role

Moore, the former architect of the Indianapolis Colts offense under Peyton Manning, was hired by the Jets in a consultant role in July. Until recently, Moore, 73, had been working mostly from his home in South Carolina.
"I feel better when I see him out there with us," Rex Ryan said during his Wednesday news conference. "And he's actually with us and not against us, so I feel good about that."
Asked if Moore's title will change, Ryan joked that he's now a "mega consultant." Moore's previous role, according to The Associated Press, involved evaluating Jets game film, doing advance scouting on opponents and having email exchanges and telephone conversations with Ryan, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and other coaches and players.
Having an offensive mind as respected as Moore's naturally leads to the question if he's in New Jersey to provide guidance to Schottenheimer. Ryan shot down the notion that Moore could undercut Schottenheimer's role in any way.
"I went to Brian early, and Brian was all for it. The perception is completely false if that's it," Ryan said. "I have great confidence in Brian, and this is just a thing that helps. You get a guy with this kind of experience, how can it not help your football team?"
In theory, Ryan is spot on. But Schottenheimer has been under fire this season, making Moore's increased role with the team an eyebrow-raiser.