Jessica Simpson weds ex-NFL player Eric Johnson

MONTECITO, Calif. -- Jessica Simpson is a newlywed.
The singer and TV personality married former NFL tight end Eric Johnson on Saturday at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., her publicist Lauren Auslander confirmed.
Simpson -- who famously dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo a few years ago -- began dating Johnson in 2010. They have a two-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and a one-year-old son named Ace.
It is the second marriage for both Simpson, 33, and 34-year-old Johnson. Simpson was previously married to singer Nick Lachey. The two co-starred on a VH1 reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica for three seasons. Shortly after their third wedding anniversary, the two split up.
Johnson, who attended Yale, played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2001 through 2006, and for the New Orleans Saints in 2007. His best season was 2004, when he started 14 games and caught 82 passes for 825 yards and two touchdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.