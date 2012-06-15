Jesse Powell, former Miami Dolphins linebacker, dies

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Jesse Powell, a member of the undefeated 1972 team, died Thursday at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, the Dolphins said.
Powell was drafted in the ninth round of the 1969 draft by the Dolphins and played five seasons in Miami, including two Super Bowl victories in 1972 and 1973.
Powell attended West Texas A&M University and was inducted into the West Texas Hall of Champions in 1988. He was born in Matador, a small town in northern Texas.
Powell worked as an insurance agent in Lubbock after his NFL career.