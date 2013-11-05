Around the League

Presented By

Jerry Rice: I don't think NFL should give up on Pro Bowl

Published: Nov 05, 2013 at 08:00 AM

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- You have aged over the past 10 years. On a surface level, it doesn't appear that Jerry Rice can relate.

That was my first takeaway when I sat down with the greatest wide receiver of all time Tuesday in the NFL Media newsroom. Decked out in a designer suit and wearing one of his three Super Bowl rings, Rice looks tall, trim and not a day older than 35. The gods -- as they've always been -- are with The G.O.A.T.

Rice is going through the Culver City car wash to promote his role as team captain in the upcoming Pro Bowl. Rice, along with Deion Sanders, will help choose the teams in a new "fantasy" format this season.

The Pro Bowl very well could be eliminated if February's edition doesn't feature a jump in both quality and ratings. Though we doubt it keeps Rice up at night, he now has a small role in the league's Hail Mary attempt to save the all-star game.

"The concept has changed a little bit, but I think we're trying to bring that competitive nature back into it, Deion and I," Rice said. "Because we know what it meant to us to have the opportunity to go over to Hawaii and play in it."

I asked Rice about how the level of competition has changed since the '80s and '90s, when Rice was a regular participant.

"To be honest with you, with everybody taking family members over, you wanted to try to break even," Rice said with a laugh. "The winner got more money than the loser, so there was more at stake.

"So we're just trying to get that morale going again, because I felt like the last couple years it's slipped a little bit, and some players are just not giving the effort," Rice added.

I told Rice he sounds more optimistic about the Pro Bowl's survival than he did a few months earlier. In August, Rice told a reporter at the Pro Football Hall of Fame he didn't believe the format change would help save the game.

"It's still going to be left up to the players," he said. "Because Deion and I, we can't get out there and play the game. We trying to make the game somewhat smarter and we want to make it more entertaining ... but still they're going to want to go out there and play and want to do it."

Does he believe the Pro Bowl should be dropped if it flops in February?

"It's hard to say because I really don't know how it's going to go over," he said. "The most important thing is that we're trying to get the fans back in the stands and get them interested.

"I just feel like the Pro Bowl has meant so much to the NFL," Rice continued. "And I don't think we should give up on it."

The "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 9 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.